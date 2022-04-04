Through the valleys

Psalm 34 vs 1

“I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”

WE have all gone through valleys in our lives, when the chips are down and the walls seem to be closing in and you can’t seem to see the light.

It could be the valley of pain, fear, uncertainty, lack, confusion, sickness or discouragement.

I have gone through those moments myself and believe me, I know that it’s when you least feel like praising God.

Our natural inclination is to curse Him, be angry and question why He is letting you go through that.

What you do when you are in the valley is a reflection of your faith and how surrendered you are to the will of the Lord for your life.

What you need to realise is that God is at work in your valley.

It’s in the difficult moments that you grow spiritually and you experience His hand of protection and provision.

The valley is a temporary place and the best way out and back to the mountaintop is through trusting and praising God.

Today I want to encourage you that no matter what you are going through, remain firmly focused on God and do not stop praising Him.

Don’t allow circumstances to affect your relationship with God.

Thank Him for the good things and His grace that has preserved you and will deliver you from the pit.

He has not taken His eyes off you, He will restore your joy and your peace.

He is God of the valley, not just the mountains.

Be blessed.