Throw away your jackets – weather man says

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Zimbabwe is moving out of winter, as the country is experiencing warm weather with the weather man saying people can throw away their jackets and welcome warmer climate.

The warm conditions prevailing around the country suggest that the summer season is upon the country.

Speaking to Zimbabwe Television Network, Mr James Ngoma, Chief Forecaster Meteorological Services Department, said the country is moving out of winter.

“But as of now there is no frost being projected for much of this week, as we are moving out of winter, so farmers can smile a bit as well as the general public. There is no need to wear those warm clothing anymore, it’s more of sun hats as we expect as we go forward,” said Mr Ngoma.

He added: “It’s rather been an interesting few days where we had cloudy conditions over the south that was on Monday. But as of Tuesday, the cloudy conditions have dissipated and we have sunny conditions across much of the country where we have warm day time conditions. These are marked improvements from the cold nights that we had over the past few months which were very wintery with ground frost there and projected in a number of areas.”

