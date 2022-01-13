Thuli P exits hit show, The Wife

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo’s journey as Lerato on the popular Showmax series The Wife has come to an end after the termination of her contract.

After hearing that Lerato’s character has been written out of the show, fans started wondering if Thuli Phongolo was fired from The Wife.

However, Stained Glass Pictures, the production house responsible for the show, stated that her exit from the show was a mutual decision spurred by conflicting schedules.

According to IOL, Stained Glass spokesperson Nomfundo Zondi, the company and the actress mutually decided to write off her character, making January 13 her last day on the show.

“Yes, we can confirm that Thuli Phongolo’s character arc ends in the episodes airing on Thursday, 13 January. This was by mutual agreement, due to schedule clashes,” she said.

In November 2021, Thuli introduced her character to her fans on social media, saying she enjoyed being part of the show.

“Happy to be a part of the phenomenon that’s Hlomu: The Wife, enjoying the cast so much! An original love story with a twist . . . The support we give each other on ‘Hlomu’ is heartwarming! Thoroughly enjoying working with these formidable actors! My goodness,” she wrote.

Thuli has been on a takeover mission and has consistently been booked and busy as a DJ, and although her journey with the show has come to an end, she made it known that she would be living out her dreams in 2022.

“Next year (2022) I’m giving myself my dream life while doing my dream jobs on another level.”

