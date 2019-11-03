Thuli refused 100 000

Former Generations:The legacy star Thuli Phongolo has made shocking claims on social media!

The DJ has revealed that an unnamed artist once offered her a whooping 100 thousand to pretend to be his girlfriend.

Thuli did not reveal who the artist is, and this left people guessing who the artist might be.

The hilarious guesses included, Yanga Chief and Donald, these artist have both recently released new music.

Artists go through extreme measures to get publicity when they are about to release an album.

Thuli did not seem shocked though, and she jokingly wrote that the money was little!

“Kana, there’s an artist that offered to pay me a 100k to act like we’re dating prior to his album release… my team and I have heard it all! Ayincinci” she wrote.

Thuli has kept her lips and isn’t naming the artist.

Meanwhile, Fill Up Royal Bafokeng concert is around the corner and Cassper is pulling all the strings to make it a night to remember.

As excited as his fans are, the price packages that were released have split Mzansi!

On Thursday, Cassper announced the packages, the prices range from R1 495 per person for the silver option to R2 399 per person for the platinum package.—Dailysun.