Thuts Harsh Touch elected Byo Music Association chairperson

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE newly-elected Bulawayo Music Association executive committee has promised to hit the ground running with the first port of call being uniting the city’s artistes.

A 13-member executive committee was voted into office on Wednesday with its tenure set at two years.

The executive has been mandated to strengthen the association and enforce success of its constituency.

The executive will be led by Thulani “Thuts Harsh Touch” Dube who was elected chairperson. He had been acting following Khuxxman’s departure and will be deputised by Sipho Nyathi.

Qeqeshiwe Mntambo was elected treasurer with Collen Moyo being seconded for the secretary post while Thabani Moyo will be the vice secretary.

The association’s newly appointed public relations officer Christensen Mapuranga said the committee members are Collins Sambo, Hwabaraty, Mzoe 7, Chipo Marava, Rudo Amor Nyoni, Clinton Ncube and Abraham Kavalanjila.

“The objectives of the association which are set to be implemented by the new executive include; to unite musicians and foster ubuntu (humanity) among the musicians, stakeholders and all other sectors; to promote and safeguard the economic and cultural interest of its members and; to capacitate members with requisite skills that can contribute to the betterment of their works through music industry information, promotions, workshops and live performances,” said Mapuranga. – @mthabisi_mthire