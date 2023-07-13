Thulani Sibanda faces former Club

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Bulawayo Chiefs FC head coach Thulani “Thuts” Sibanda is positive of getting a good result when Triangle United mentored side meet Amakhosi Amahle at Gibbo Stadium on Saturday.

Sibanda, who worked with Bulawayo Chiefs for close to a decade, assumed the role of Triangle head coach early this year.

“We are coming from one nil defeat at the hands of Highlanders but all that I can say we are well prepared for Bulawayo Chiefs. I know the club inside out but it’s going to be a different ball altogether. I’m confident we are going to do well,” said Sibanda.

This will be the first time that Sibanda meets his ex-employees after taking charge at Sugar Sugar Boys.

Last weekend, Chiefs, who have been facing a massive player exodus, edged former Cup Kings CAPS United 2-1 courtesy of an Obriel Chirinda brace.

Amakhosi Amahle are now under the guidance of Joseph Sibindi.

The Twitter Kings recently parted ways with their head coach Lizwe Sweswe who has since joined Gweru based Premier Soccer League newbies [email protected]