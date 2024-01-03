Thuts to bounce back at Bulawayo Chiefs

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Chiefs are close to agreeing to terms with Thulani Sibanda who is set to be head coach of the team this season.

The Chiefs top job was left vacant after the club decided against renewing Johanisi Nhumwa’s contract which lapsed on December 31.

Sibanda left Triangle four games before the end of last season after failing to meet club’s expectations.

Triangle, however, was relegated from the topflight league at the end of the season.

A highly placed source told Zimpapers Sports Hub Chiefs have already tabled an offer for Sibanda which he is expected to accept.

“The deal is almost done. It’s just a few things that need to be solved and Sibanda will take charge of the team when they start their pre-season preparations on January 5.

“Players that are part of his plans have already received calls from the coach who is already planning for the upcoming season,” said the source.

Efforts to get hold of club secretary Dumisani Mantula Sibanda were fruitless as his mobile was unreachable nor could the coach be reached.

Sibanda has left Chiefs several times and still found his way back to the side he helped gain promotion into the topflight league in 2018.

Bulawayo Chiefs finished on position 13 on the log table.

The club, which was promoted in 2018, has over the past two years had their share of financial troubles.

Players have on countless occasions refused to train and even threatened to boycott matches over non-payment of salaries.

Chiefs’ high so far is winning the Chibuku Super Cup in 2022 when they beat Herantals 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium. — @innocentskizoe