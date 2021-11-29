Ti Gonzi, Hwinza coming to Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

PROMINENT Zimdancehall artiste, Hwinza and multi-award-winning rapper Ti Gonzi are set to perform in Bulawayo on Friday.

Known for his Hipu Hopu YekuGhetto fame, Ti Gonzi will share the stage with Hwinza in a Zim hip hop and Zimdancehall combination.

Ti Gonzi will take his Hipu Hopu YekuGhetto to The Hub.

Zimdancehall has been well received in Bulawayo and Hwinza who was involved in an accident recently will carry the Zimdancehall flag too.

To curtain-raise the event, DJ Slimza and DJ Ayax will be on the decks warming up the crowd.

This will be the first time that Bulawayo patrons will witness the Better let me go and Madhunamtuna hitmakers sharing the stage in Bulawayo. – @eMKlass_49