Tich Mataz to razz it up in Bulawayo tonight

Brandon Moyo

LEGENDARY DJ and media personality, Tichafa “Tich Mataz” Matambanadzo is in town for an Old Skul razz at The Place tonight.

The Midas Touch, as he is known to some, will hit the decks alongside local showstoppers MarkVusani, Joe the OG, Emity Smooth and Babongile Sikhonjwa at what is expected to be a gig that chaperons lovers of yesteryear beats into a festive mood.

Revellers will be taken on a walk through the years, some reminiscing about their youth being at Visions on a Saturday night when top DJs including Mataz, Kelvin the Soul Supreme, Kimble Rodgers, Mr Kool Kudzi Marudza and Peter Johns et al kept them on their feet all night long. Revellers would wear their door stamps like a badge of honour.

A veteran of the DJ scene for about three decades with a stint in South Africa where he was one of the best for a while, Mataz who has a medley of delectable tunes in his repertoire is expected, through his set, to waltz through the days of Swing to the beginnings of Neo Soul, all the while entertaining revellers with a good conversation on the mic.

Event coordinator, Babongile Sikhonjwa said they are expecting a large crowd of people who were regulars to the Saturday night gigs at Visions. He also confirmed that Mataz is already in the city ahead of tonight’s gig.

“There are many folks in Bulawayo who have fond memories of Tich Mataz playing at Visions back in the day. These people will be reminded of their youth when being at these gigs brought with a bit of swag,” said Sikhonjwa.

“Tich Mataz was a regular at Visions and people knew a lot of fresh beats would be dropped. At The Place tonight (sic), people should expect to be rocked by Tich Mataz.”

Sikhonjwa said local powerhouses of the Old Skul game, Joe Tha OG, Mark Vusani, Emity Smooth and himself will also do their thing on the decks.

“The Place is the place to be. I encourage Bulawayo to come and be reminded of yesteryear,” he added.