Ticket prices for Warriors World Cup Qualifier out

Warriors training ahead of the Four Nations Tournament in Malawi

TICKETS for the Warriors World Cup Qualifier against against Lesotho next month are now on sale online.

Entry fees are pegged at R50 for adults and R20 for children under the age of 12.

The Warriors host Lesotho in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on June 7.

They will then play against South Africa on Matchday 4 at Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein on June 11.

Tickets can be purchased on the website below

https://www.ticketpros.co.za/portal/web/index.php?page_id=event&event_id=5e48889a-4048-54e0-2372-665059afd9c5

