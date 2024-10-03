Ticket sales for Chris Brown’s Joburg concert kick off today

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

As anticipation builds for the highly awaited “Breezy” concert featuring Chris Brown, tickets for the Johannesburg show are now officially on sale.

Some fans have even jokingly vowed to trade their kidneys for a chance to attend this spectacular event.

The American R&B star is set to return to South Africa on December 14, marking his first visit in 10 years since his last performance in 2015.

Brown, known for his eclectic blend of R&B, Afro-beat, hip-hop, and dancehall, announced his tour stop on Instagram on September 30, and since then, the news has dominated conversations among fans.

Event organisers, Big Concerts have shared that ticket sales for this much-anticipated concert commenced this morning.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively from www.bigconcerts.co.za or www.ticketmaster.co.za. Admission is open to attendees aged three and older