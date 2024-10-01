Tight race for Top Goalscorer gong in ZIFA Southern Region League

Online Reporter

ZPC (Hwange) striker Justin Kaunda cannot afford to breathe casually in the Zifa Southern Region League’s top goalscorers race as Tatenda Ushe of Casmyn and Mbongeni Minezhi of Bulawayo City are threatening to take over.

Once considered the odds on favourite at some stage, Kaunda is feeling the heat as for the third week he is tied with Ushe.



Both strikers have scored 13 goals and young Minezhi of Bulawayo City is also now tied with the experienced duo.



Kaunda was on target with Forune Nkomazana and Hubert Ncube as ZPC (Hwange) took the stuffing off Nkayi United who are third with 35 points, 20 behind the leaders.

Second placed Tinotenda Chitete failed to find the back of the net in Hwange as the Denis Ndlovu and Gerald Ndlovu defence was unyielding.

Ushe’s 13th goal came in the 1-0 win over lowly Ajax Hotspurs.



Top goalscorers

JUSTIN KAUNDA 13 (ZPC HWANGE FC)

TATENDA USHE 13 (CASMYN FC)

MBONGENI MINEZHI 13 (BULAWAYO CITY FC)

TINOTENDA CHITETE 12 (NKAYI UNITED)

KIETH CHIKAMI 8 (ZIM SAINTS FC)

COURAGE SIBANDA 7 (ZPC HWANGE)

PRINCE TINOTENDA CHITOVA 7 (NKAYI UNITED)

MTHULISI THAMELA 6 (MAINLINE FC)

WILFRED NZONDO 6 (CASMYN FC)

Tatenda Ushe Casmyn FC

Justin Kaunda – ZPC Hwange

Bongani Minezhi – Bulawayo City

Tinotenda Chitete – Nkayi United