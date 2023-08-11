TikTok viral trend hitmaker to rock Bulawayo

Raymond Jaravaza, Onilie Reporter

Amapiano sensation Austin Baloyi – affectionately known as Tyler ICU – the Mnike hitmaker is coming for the first time to Bulawayo to rock fans at the Cosmopolitan Club tonight.

Mnike made history as the fastest song to ever to reach three million streams on Spotify South Africa, 31 days after its initial release, proving it is more than a TikTok viral trend.

According to The Official South African Charts (Tosac), as of the end of July, Mnike was holding strong at number one for eight consecutive weeks.

The charts are an aggregation from Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube Music compiled by BMAT Music Innovators, the global music technology leaders.

Chart week is from Friday to Thursday.

This is the first time that Tyler ICU will be performing in Zimbabwe with Cosmopolitan Club being the first leisure centre to snatch him for a maiden performance in Bulawayo.

Gigs have been coming fast and thick for the DJ and producer prompting him to rubbish allegations that he had not paid co-creators of the song, Nandipha808 and Ceeka RSA, as efforts to drag his name through the mud.

The song also features DJ Maphorisa.

“I didn’t finesse anybody. I work with people all the time. I worked with a bunch of producers [and] no one has ever come out to say I robbed them. Only these kids because they feel pressured that I am gigging. It just so happens that the song is a hit and I am getting more gigs,” Tyler ICU told South African media.

“The song is mine and Tumelo’s, including DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha, Ceekara and Tyronedee,” he said.