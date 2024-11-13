‘Time for action on climate change is now’

President Mnangagwa and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira follow proceedings at the World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit in Baku yesterday.— Picture: Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu

Kuda Bwititi in BAKU, Azerbaijan

THE time for implementing half measures in fighting climate change is over as all parties should fully enforce agreed positions, including increasing climate financing, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the World Leaders Climate Action Summit held at the Conference of Parties (COP29) that opened here yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the time to implement action was now, as climate change continues to escalate.

Over 100 Heads of State or their representatives attended the action summit, one of the highlights of COP29, with President Mnangagwa given the privilege of being the first African Head of State to speak during the addresses by Heads of State and Government.

The President, who is also SADC Chairperson, said science “warns of the need to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions”.

“Regrettably, pollution continues to degrade the environment, threatening the quality of our air and water, while biodiversity loss threatens food security, pushing millions into poverty and hunger. The time for half-measures is over and we all have a duty to fully implement our agreements.”

President Mnangagwa said the shift to a future of renewable energy sources was an absolute necessity but required funding and technology.

His own Government, he said, had unveiled various measures to ratchet-up the fight against climate change.

“As such, my country is implementing the Nationally Determined Contribution implementation plan and investment framework, to aid in our resource mobilisation efforts.

“Zimbabwe recently developed a national carbon market framework, which puts Article 6 Compliance Framework at the heart of Zimbabwe’s climate change strategy.

“Zimbabwe presents vast opportunities for carbon trading, particularly through investments in solar, wind, mini-hydro, waste-to-energy and geothermal power generation, afforestation, reforestation and agroforestry.”

On financing, President Mnangagwa rallied for the application of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

This is a code of international environmental law. It recognises that all countries share responsibility for addressing global environmental problems, but acknowledges that different countries have diverse capabilities and responsibilities.

Said President Mnangagwa: “At this COP, it is vital that we double up our efforts on climate finance.

“The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must be reinforced to hold polluters accountable.”

Zimbabwe is reeling from the effects of climate change with the El Nino-induced drought, the worst in 40 years, a symbol of the severity of the challenges facing the whole SADC region.

“Zimbabwe bears the scars of climate change and is currently experiencing one of the most devastating El Niño-induced droughts in our history. The drought has negatively impacted nearly every aspect of life in Zimbabwe.

“My Government, in April this year, declared a national state of disaster. This crisis extends beyond Zimbabwe and is affecting the entire Southern African region.”

The drought, President Mnangagwa said, also affected power supply, as the country relies heavily on hydropower from the Kariba power stations.

This highlights the paradoxical situation of developing nations like Zimbabwe, which contribute minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions yet bear the brunt of climate change’s devastating effects.

“Our reliance on hydroelectric power has, also, made our clean energy supply precarious. These cascading effects underscore the vulnerability of developing countries like Zimbabwe to climate change who contribute minimally to global emissions,” said the President.

Despite this and Western sanctions imposed on the country, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans remained steadfastly committed to fighting climate change.

“Our efforts to combat these crises are further thwarted by illegal sanctions imposed by some Western powers.

“However, Zimbabwe remains unwavering in its commitment to fight climate change, guided by our national vision, development priorities and Nationally Determined Contributions.”

The President also said Zimbabwe welcomed the formal registration of the group of Landlocked Developing Countries as a negotiating group in global climate processes as well as the recent establishment of the COP Presidencies Troika.

In his remarks, United Nations Secretary General Mr Antonio Guterres said this year is set to have “the hottest day on record …the hottest months on record …this is almost certain to be the hottest year on record”.

This, Mr Guterres said, is “a masterclass in climate destruction”.

“Developed countries must race the clock to double adaptation finance to at least $40 billion a year by 2025. COP29 must tear down the walls of climate finance. Developing countries must not leave Baku empty-handed. A deal is a must and I’m confident it will be reached,” said the UN chief.

The World Leaders Climate Action Summit ends today whilst COP29 will run until November 22.