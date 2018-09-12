Time for Bulawayo to reclaim lost glory: Modi

Nqobile Tshili/Andile Tshuma, Business Reporters

INDUSTRY and Commerce Deputy Minister, Raj Modi, has said the new dispensation offers Bulawayo an opportunity to reclaim its former glory as the industrial hub of Zimbabwe.

Himself a prominent businessman, Modi, who won the Bulawayo South constituency seat in the recent election, said industry revival was his passion and pledged to work closely with Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu to steer the re-industrialisation process in the city.

“I want to see Bulawayo getting back to its former glory, to how it was in the early 1980s. That is my mission now. I think I have the right portfolio and I want to make sure that I work towards that and that is what I want to achieve,” said Modi.

He said the new Government would review some of its polices in a bid to attract investors and applauded President Mnangagwa for reviewing indigenisation laws.

“There is a need for some changes in some of the policies that we have. It’s good that the indigenisation policy has been reviewed. It was the main reason why many investors were not coming in,” said Modi.

“We will also take advantage of the Special Economic Zones and through that we are going to improve the economy by offering tax havens and allowing new companies to bring in new equipment duty free. We are going to offer them incentives so that they can come to Bulawayo.”

He hoped the sweeping economic reforms would yield positive results in the short to medium term and facilitate growth across economic sectors in the country. Modi appealed to the media to support Government through responsible reporting, which is critical in national confidence building.

He said foreign investors were free to come to the country and engage Government in areas of interest.

The same applies to local investors.

“Tell us what your challenges are and whatever it is we are ready to assist. Some people were sceptical about the election results but it is all over now, it’s very clear where we are going and I don’t think they have any doubt,” Modi said.