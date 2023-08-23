Time for Mandava blockbuster

Innocent Kurira and Lovemore Dube

WHO ever is chosen to officiate the blockbuster clash pitting home side FC Platinum against Highlanders FC will have all eyes on him at Mandava Stadium in a Castle Lager Premiership tie on Saturday.

There is so much at stake for both teams as the platinum miners seek to get their campaign on track after an uncharacteristic inconsistent run in the first 19 games of the season. FC Platinum find themselves seventh with 27 points, 14 adrift of leaders Highlanders.

The platinum miners are the four-time championship winners and pressure is mounting on the team to deliver given the financial resources and remuneration at hand for the side.

They face Highlanders whose play has been punctuated by the efficiency of its defence led by impressive veteran goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and defence kingpins Peter Muduwa and Mbongeni Ndlovu.

If there is a week that will define Highlander’s season, it should be this weekend.

Bosso make the trip to Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane for a date with defending champions FC Platinum in what promises to be an exciting duel.

After the FC Platinum game, Bosso play against Chicken Inn FC and Dynamos FC but all focus right now is on the defending champions.

Hopes are high that this tie will escape controversies that have previously courted crowd trouble with either side’s supporters ending up fighting on the terraces as a result of decisions deemed unfair on the field.

While the referee has the final say, fans have vented their frustration on opponents in the past after some dubious calls and a number of teams that have played at Mandava Stadium have expressed concern over some seemingly dubious calls towards the home team.

Previous encounters between the two sides have seen good football on display.

Violence has become a growing trend between the two and hopes remain high that this match could see a change.

In 2016, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza left the field of play with a bandaged hand after he was hit by a missile thrown from the stands which caused a six-minute stoppage of the match. FC Platinum won the encounter 3-0 through goals from Gerald Takwara, Walter Musona and Charles Sibanda.

In 2017, the match between the two sides at the same venue was brought to an abrupt end after police fired tear gas at fans deep into the referee’s optional time causing the abandonment of the match, with the two teams tied at 1-1.

All hell broke loose after the home side equalised from a penalty converted by goalkeeper Petros Mhari, provoking some Bosso fans to throw plastic bottles onto the pitch and forcing second assistant referee Evans Chabataberi to abandon the touchline for the centre circle.

In the ensuing melee a stampede was triggered as visiting fans headed to the exit.

The PSL disciplinary tribunal found Bosso fans guilty of throwing missiles and slapped the Bulawayo giants with a $2 000 fine.

Bosso heaved a huge sigh of relief as they did not lose points since the verdict stated that the result stand at 1-1.

Last season the match between the two sides was brought to an abrupt end when referee Kuzivakwamwari Jaravaza awarded the hosts a penalty in the 82nd minute after Peter Muduhwa was adjudged to have fouled Walter Musona in the box.

Highlanders players protested the decision and their fans responded by invading the pitch targeting one of the assistant referees. Police details were quickly deployed and a protracted stand-off led to the firing of tear gas inside the stadium.

The battles continued outside the stadium while the players and officials sought sanctuary in the dressing rooms. Bosso lost the game on a 3-0 scoreline via the boardroom.

Former Highlanders and FC Platinum defender Zephaniah Ngodzo says Bosso has the edge going into this one.

“Highlanders need to pull a smash and grab. They go into this game with the upper hand and they should turn that into their advantage. FC Platinum are not at their best and as such Highlanders have no excuse not to bring at least a point. A draw against the defending champions on the road is as good as victory. Yes, Bosso have a number of tough games coming but the FC Platinum tie could be the defining moment,” said Ngodzo.

Fixtures

Saturday: Greenfuel FC vs Hwange FC (Gibbo Stadium), FC Platinum VS Highlanders FC (Mandava Stadium), Ngezi Platinum Stars FC VS Triangle United (Baobab Stadium), FC Chicken Inn FC v Cranborne Bullets (Luveve Stadium), FC ZPC Kariba FC v CAPS United FC (Nyamhunga Stadium), Black Rhinos FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC (Bata Stadium)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds FC v Herentals College (Gibbo Stadium), Yadah FC v Sheasham FC (Baobab Stadium), Dynamos FC v Simba Bhora FC (Barbourfields stadium) — @innocentskizoe