Time for ZITF delegates to unwind in Bulawayo

Millicent Andile Dube

It is our hope that you are clinching deals at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) and making connections that will benefit your business. As they say, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy so it’s time to unwind a bit and take the ZITF business conversation to the pub.

From the beginning of the week, the CBD has been a hive of activity and the weekend is expected to be more fun as more people will be in the city.

Other than the various cocktail parties taking place at the ZITF, there are plenty of other fun places that people can go to in the city for pleasure.

Below is a list of activities happening at various nightspots in Bulawayo this weekend.

Cosmopolitan VIP club

Located at the Ascot Racecourse, this is definitely the go-to club for the opulent. People are guaranteed the ultimate premium clubbing experience here. Today, the spot will host the official ZITF night out special featuring their resident DJs. Tomorrow, Majoer Prodi will host an event dubbed “Saturday Secrets Special”.

Cotton Kraal

A few meters from the ZITF is the Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre, which houses the latest in-thing in the city, Cotton Kraal. This is yet another place for the high spenders. Here, people will get to experience music by a special guest DJ Otis ‘Da Flow’ Fraser who will be supported by DJ Nospa and Stinah Da Soul all throughout the weekend.

Havana

It is our hope that you were at the city’s elite cigar café on Wednesday as this is when the place will be at its prime because of the Wednesday Cocktail specials. If not, worry not, you can still catch the action as the venue will be having a Friday night chillax with DJ Flexxy O. Tomorrow, the audience will get to experience the Saturday Sunset party with Becky joining DJ Flexxy O.

Zarah Lounge

The beach in the city where style meets culinary excellence will be hot and happening this weekend as people will be given exactly what they need with the Friday Jumpstart with Brendon Dat Guy on the decks today. Resident DJs will take care of business throughout the weekend.

Club 263

Club 263 will be hosting a “Freaky Friday party session” tonight. Tomorrow there will be a ZITF DJ shutdown with guest DJs such as DJ Gaddafi, DJ Africa and DJ Tonic on the decks. This place is located between 10th and 11th Avenue/George Silundika. Resident DJs are set to keep people entertained throughout the weekend.

Hashtag

Tonight, the venue is hosting a “ZITF Invasion” party. Hosted by Rocky in partnership with ZiFM Stereo, the party will feature ZiFM personalities and DJs, Tatenda G, Chamvary and Boiz Dze Noiz. Tomorrow, the venue hosts the official Nite Club Exhibition with DJ Brooklyn, DJ Barbar Eazy Vert on the decks supported by Chuck the Lunatic, Lee Zie Taylor and Motty. Maratsa Sunday will wrap up the weekend.

Hartsfield Tshisanyama

The braai spot is set to bring people together for some fun fair activities throughout the weekend.

The Mitre Bar

Amapiano lovers may want to patronise this spot that is located next to the Barrow swimming pool as they will be hosting a Kokota festival featuring up-and-coming artists.

Stopover Bar & Restaurant

The bar which is very popular in the city as it offers traditional dishes, gango, and braai is sure to be a hit. Visitors need to ensure they patronise the spot, especially on Sunday as it hosts a House in the CBD movement where House music and great vibes are on the menu.

The Xtreem Sports Club

The spot which is located between Cnr JMN Nkomo/9th Avenue will be fired up this weekend with DJ Sweeto set to keep the place on fire from tonight with the Fiesta Friday. Tomorrow, there will be a Stiff party and wrapping up the weekend will be the Super Sunday edition.

The Vibe And The Stunts

If you want to have a feel of the shebeen vibe, then this is the place to be. The spot that is located along George Silundika and 6th Avenue is hosting a Friday Nite Out tonight followed by Saturday Shebeen hits tomorrow. On Sunday, the venue will host the After Match Stokvel party. On the decks throughout will be DJ Phat Joe, Khumz and Sbalie.

The Palace Hotel

Tonight, the venue is hosting Jah Mater and Poptain supported by Mr Grey. Tomorrow, they will host the Uptown Saturday with DJ Keitho and DJ Ayaxx.

Mthwakazi and Magumeni Sports Club

Those that love partying outside the city will definitely love these spots. One can also try out the new sports bar at Barbourfields which will be hosting a party night-themed Match Day on Sunday with Bryce DJ Klasiq supported by DJ Cubez on the decks.

The Balcony/Chigumira/Chicken Corner

For a township experience, these are your spots. The balcony is situated in Nkulumane 5 (Ndaba turn right before Six garage). On Sunday, Prince Eskhosini will be behind the decks at the venue. Chigumira is located in Old Luveve close to the police station. It’s one of the old busy spots where most people opt to relax and enjoy the braaied meat and music in a chilled atmosphere.

Happy partying and please, don’t forget to pose for a photo by the Joshua Nkomo statue in the CBD to complete your visit to Bulawayo.