TIME project unveils Scad initiative in Matabeleland South

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE Talent Innovation Mentorship Exercise (TIME) Project recently took centre stage in Matabeleland South province, where it unveiled its visionary initiative, the Schools Creative Arts Drive (Scad) programme.

Scad, orchestrated by the Gwanda-based arts organisation TIME Project, is an exciting talent quest and promotion campaign designed to nurture the creative potential of students aged 12 to 21.

The competition transcends mere talent scouting; it aspires to guide young learners towards embracing careers within the Cultural Creative Industries. With a blend of hands-on experience and theoretical knowledge, Scad ignites the flames of creativity within young, contemporary minds, all while fostering a deep appreciation for culture.

Last week, the project orchestrated two high-profile stakeholder engagement conferences in Gwanda and Esigodini, drawing participants primarily from the education sector. The conferences were graced by District Schools Inspectors, officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, school principals, leaders in charge of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA), resourceful individuals, and talented artists hailing from Matabeleland South Province.

An impressive lineup of 14 secondary schools, representing all seven districts of Matabeleland South, took part in an enriching programme. The curriculum featured intensive theory and hands-on workshops, mentorship sessions, and capacity-building exercises. The focus areas encompassed Drama, Music, Poetry, Public Speaking, and Textile Technology and Design.

TIME Project Director, Adrian “Drivo” Musa, couldn’t be happier, declaring the workshops a resounding success.

“After undergoing intensive training, a platform of exhibition of content created through the skills acquired over the duration of the trainings which was facilitated by multi-talented SCAD-LMT mentors will be held in a two zones format with Zone 1 consisting of Beitbridge, Insiza and Gwanda district schools while Matopo, Bulilima, Mangwe and Umzingwane schools fall under Zone 2.

“The outstanding presentations from the pupils will then qualify for the Grand Championship that will be held in the Provincial capital town of the rainbow province (Gwanda town) at Gwanda District Club at dates yet to be unveiled,” said Drivo.

He said Zone 1 schools are include Cresta College, JZ Moyo High, Manama High, Gwanda High, Zezane High, Mtshabezi High and Collen Bawn High while Mzinyathini High, Empandeni Girls High, Mzingwane High, Matopo High, Sacred Heart Girls High, Wanezi High and Minda High Schools will battle it out under Zone 2.

@mthabisi_mthire