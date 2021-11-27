Time to be merry, Black Friday marks start of festive season

Shoppers hunt for Black Friday deals at Edgars main branch in Bulawayo yesterday

Showbiz Reporters

THE city of Bulawayo was brought to a standstill yesterday as people joined the Black Friday shopping craze which saw retail shops slashing prices on selected goods.

Some retail shops were packed to the brim with people having to queue outside in order to be allowed entry.

From retail shops, leisure centres and smartphone shops, people were treated to discounts. The majority of selected products had a five to 30 percent price reduction.

Most thronged retail shops like Edgars, Jet Stores and TM Pick n Pay to look for bargain deals.

Saturday Leisure went around the Bulawayo city centre yesterday and observed that, as expected, lots of people had joined in on the shopping spree.

Retail shops like Edgars offered 20 percent discount on selected products, the same as Jet Stores. Power Sales ran a challenge of the biggest spender to entice spenders.

Residents who spoke to the Saturday Leisure crew expressed mixed feelings about the promotion.

Lungile Maseko from Emganwini who was among those hoping to get good deals at Edgars said the Black Friday promotion had come at the right time as he had just been paid.

“I’m happy that a few days after having been paid, I’ll manage to put to good use, my hard-earned money.

This price slash is a good move, especially for clothes as I’ll be able to buy good clothes for my children to wear during the Christmas celebrations,” said Maseko.

Hawker, Christine Sengwayo from Entumbane said the queues were frustrating.

“I sell samoosas around the city and having to come and queue here at Jet, although the prices are good, has had a very bad effect on my business as I’ve lost all sales.

“I understand that everyone wants to buy cheap products, but the queues are just too much,” she said.

The creative sector was not to be left out as artistes like Mzoe 7 who performed at Nust yesterday, charged half price for his appearances.

Some leisure centres also took part in the rush by offering huge discounts on selected beverages.

Those intending to attend the Blaq Diamond concert taking place in the city next month were also treated to tickets that were sold at half the price.

In Victoria Falls, people started gathering in front of Jet Stores, Edgars and Power Sales, the only clothing shops in Victoria Falls early in the morning before the shops opened.

People were crowded at the shops’ entrances when a Saturday Leisure news crew arrived, with disregard for social distancing.

They were however being sanitised and their temperatures checked upon entry.

Police had to be called to help private security details control the crowds at the entrance points to minimise numbers inside the shops.

A majority of the shoppers were women with most buying children’s clothes.

Shop attendants said people started gathering as early as 7am.

“Some people were here before the shop opened and it looks like the crowd outside keeps growing bigger.

We stocked enough clothes and we will be running this through the weekend,” said a shop attendant at one of the shops.