Time to close ranks: President tells Zanu-PF youths

Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau

IN the aftermath of internal party elections and ahead of harmonised general elections, Zanu-PF candidates who contested in the primaries should close ranks and work together to ensure a landslide victory in the forthcoming polls, President Mnangagwa has said.

As the party entrenches internal democracy — the Zanu-PF Youth League met at the revolutionary party headquarters in Harare yesterday, with President Mnangagwa urging the vanguard of the party to use the meeting as a launch-pad towards popularising and consolidating the dominance of Zanu-PF among the youths, across villages, wards, districts and provinces.

The constitutional National Assembly of the Youth League, the first since the 7th National Congress, was held under the theme, “Re-energising the Zanu-PF Vanguard for a 2023 Landslide Victory” — a message that brings focus towards mobilising towards a thunderous victory in the 2023 harmonised elections.

It was attended by delegates drawn from all the country’s 10 provinces.

“I am pleased that many of you participated in the party’s recently concluded internal democratic processes and you were successful to represent the party at both local authority and House of

Assembly levels. Congratulations, Makorokoto, Amhlophe.

“Meanwhile, I urge you to remain alive to the fact that in our colossal mass party, there are no losers and winners. It is the party which ultimately wins during our internal democratic processes.

“The party and the people always come first. This is the discipline that must be exhibited by all card-carrying members. You are therefore, directed to close ranks to achieve the victory of the party,” President Mnangagwa said.

Accompanying the President to the meeting of the Youth League was Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu-PF Second Secretary and Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and Politburo members.

Amid rapid infrastructure development, modernisation and industrialisation towards Vision 2030 to become an upper middle-class economy, President Mnangagwa said young people must always find their generational mandate and defend the country from foreign machinations who would want to use their local lackeys to influence the outcome of elections.

“Our present national development trajectory needs patriotic young people who have clarity of their generational mission. Yours is a mission to consolidate the gains of our hard-won independence, freedom and democracy as well as the ongoing socio-economic progress under the Zanu PF philosophy, ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa nevene vayo, ilizwe lakhiwa libuswe ngabaninilo’. Brick by brick, stone upon stone, step by step, let us all build our motherland,” said the President.

“I, thus, call upon you to do more to safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests while robustly opposing all attempts to undermine national unity and social harmony and stability.

“You must equally raise your political consciousness against the machinations of our detractors, who are supported by local malcontents.

“We are aware of the desperate collusions by the enemies of our beloved country, and their nefarious attempts to discredit our forthcoming Harmonised General Elections. More so as it is clear that victory is imminent for the people of Zimbabwe through our revolutionary Zanu PF Party.”

Going forward, he said, Zanu PF youths are called upon to occupy online platforms with content that amplifies what the party stands for and the numerous successes of the Second Republic.

The President said the youths should, at all times, shun violence not because they are weak but because their strength lies in peace, brotherhood and love.

“As cadres of our revolutionary mass party, who represent the aspirations of the people, we must hold peace and unity as sacrosanct by shunning violence in all its forms.

“Party campaigns and programmes must, therefore, be conducted in a manner that ensures peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 Harmonised General Elections. Zanu PF as the mammoth people’s party, has the onus to guarantee such conditions. We are the only party that fought for democracy and we must defend conditions that make democracy thrive.”

To ensure a landslide Zanu-PF victory, President Mnangagwa said youths must continue working with various affiliate groups to mobilise support for the ruling party in the spirit of the party’s Huyai Kumusha/Buyani Ekhaya programme.

“Riding on the various digital platforms, mobilise and bring many of them back home to their party, Zanu-PF. Our collective priority should be to mobilise and attract new members to the party. Tose tinokwana muhomwe ye Zanu PF.”

On the economic front, President Mnangagwa said youths must seize opportunities availed under the Second Republic and invest in the future by transitioning from a consumptive culture.

“Under my leadership, we will continue to support you, the youth of our country to realise your full potential. To this end, I applaud the youth of Zimbabwe for their entrepreneurial drive and tremendous creative energies.

“Let us carry on harnessing the youth demographic dividend to bolster our production and productivity across all sectors of the economy.

“I, further, challenge the National Youth Assembly to scale up the implementation of far-reaching measures to promote business mentorship programmes and youth business incubation hubs. The innovation, research and development ecosystem established by my Government must see the talented youths respond to the needs of the economy and our people.”

He added that capacity building and skills development, including national civic education, remain critical pillars for developing a party cadre of today, tomorrow and into the future.

“In view of the ongoing quest to modernise and rejuvenate the party in line with the dictates of an ever-evolving national and international landscape, I challenge the Youth League to pursue robust training programmes to nurture competent officials within your rank and file.

“The League must value young people with talent as well as have the foresight to engage, welcome and retain them as party members.

These must also be mobilised from both within the country and abroad. We do not want the syndrome ‘yeku vharira vamwe panze’,”’ said President Mnangagwa.

He said divisive politics, regionalism and tribalism have no room in Zanu PF and the nation as a whole.