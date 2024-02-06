Time to come together, Highlanders boss calls

Fungai Muderere, fungai. [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS executive members yesterday held a handover-takeover ceremony at the club’s offices where former chairman Johnfat Sibanda officially gave Kenneth Mhlophe the keys to lead the Bulawayo football giants.

Mhlophe reclaimed the hottest seat in the country’s oldest club in the elections held at the Highlanders Clubhouse on Sunday.

Mhlophe garnered 165 votes while Sibanda trailed in second position with 104 votes.

Nodumo Nyathi who had social media ablaze with his campaign amassed 87 votes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the handover-takeover ceremony, Mhlophe said he was grateful to the Bosso family for granting him another term in office.

“I take this opportunity to accept the outcome of our election process and to thank everyone who voted and participated in the various debates leading to the election at Highlanders. Your participation and engagement in the democratic process is truly appreciated. To all the candidates who put themselves forward for leadership positions, I thank you for your dedication, bravery and commitment to our beloved club. Your passion and willingness to serve is commendable,” said Mhlophe.

“While Kindman, Morgen and I emerged with the winning votes, this is just like the selection of players from a squad into the match day starting eleven. The real victory, achievement and celebrations will come when we win games, partnerships, sponsorship, development and greater institutional growth. It is important to remember that we are all part of the same team. It is Highlanders that won. Now is the time to come together, put aside any differences and work towards a common goal of building a better and bigger Bosso.”

In the race for the secretary-general Morgen Dube got 173 votes while Nsikelelo Mafa Moyo came close with 114 and Rearburn Ndebele got 69 votes.

Kindman Ndlovu was the most popular of the candidates as he got 230 votes to win the committee member’s post beating Bhekumuzi “Mahii” Sibanda who had 125 votes.

Mhlophe acknowledged there was a huge task at hand.

“The work ahead is clear, enormous but no means not insurmountable. What needs to be done and achieved is clear to all Bosso members, fans, partners and stakeholders at large. The club’s strategic plan while needing review, encapsulates the key pillars that must be actively developed for purposes of sustainable growth and longevity of our club. This strategic vision must and will be tackled immediately, continuously, consistently and with unrelenting ferocity.

“That our club must win on-and-off the field of play cannot be over stated, that we must use all the means available to us to regain our status as the lighthouse of our national football tapestry goes without debate that we have fallen behind by some miles versus our opponents and our own desires is not questionable.

“The answer to our restriction, rejuvenation and growth is in our own hands,” said Mhlophe who in 2021 lost by five votes in a tightly contested election after serving one term.

Mhlophe also called for unity at the black and white army.

“We must unite as one family, support our club wholeheartedly, shun any and all forms of permanent factional behaviour and strive towards success both on and off the field as the gigantic fearful sporting monolithic that our forefathers created and bequeathed to us. Together, we can achieve greater things for Highlanders. I thank the outgoing members of the club who have served in the positions of chairman and committee member. I say to Johnfat Sibanda and Mgcini Mafu, ‘siyalibonga ngezibongo zonke’ for sacrificing your time to serve our club. You are never going to be an average member, fan or supporter anymore but esteemed members of the club’s body of leaders.

“I extend appreciation to your families who supported your volunteerism for the good of the club and ask them to remain supportive to you as we will borrow you from time to time,” said Mhlophe. – @FungaiMuderere.