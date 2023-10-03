TIME to party…as HCM Festival second edition preps on course

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The Harris Continental Music (HCM) Festival’s organisers have announced a few of the acts that will perform at the second annual fiesta in Bulawayo.

One of the acts that have been unveiled include Fab G Mshanakagogo, who is now enjoying the success of his collaboration with some of South Africa’s best musicians, including Marsey SA, Solphenduka, Murumba Pitch, and Emjay Keys on the song “iJager.”

Other acts include Mzoe 7 and DJ Mzoe who are slowly becoming regular to the festival as there were part of the maiden event. Joining them this time around is DJ Eugy and DJ Ash T.

The festival is set to be held at a venue and date yet to be announced.

HCM festival director Tonderai Rice said attendees should expect a star-studded international standard lineup which will be unveiled in due course.

“It’s that time of the year where people should wind down and celebrate the festive season and which not better way than be at the HCM Festival where we bring quality live entertainment.

“We are obviously going to have foreign acts and more of local acts as we promote our own. People should look out in the coming weeks, month for a lineup never seen before,” said Rice.

Last year, the festival brought in foreign artistes who included DJ Tira, Master KG, Dladla Mshunqisi and Amaroto.

@mthabisi_mthire