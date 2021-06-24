Breaking News
Police impose 6 to 6 curfew for Bulawayo

Police impose 6 to 6 curfew for Bulawayo

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Time to shake off that stress with Sandy’s Zunguza

24 Jun, 2021 - 16:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Time to shake off that stress with Sandy’s Zunguza Sandra Ndebele

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

You might want to take your dance shoes from the shoe rack and join musician-cum-dancer Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele who has just released visuals for her track Zunguza.

The song that is all about shaking ones waist seeks to encourage people to dance all their sorrows away in a world that has been hard hit by Covid-19.

The visuals that were shot in Bulawayo’s Pumula and Nkulumane suburbs by Andy Cutta feature Sandy’s energetic dancers who gave the song the vibe it deserves.

Sandy said the track, which is from her Up The Ladder album which she released late last year is aimed at motivating people to ease their challenges through dance.

She said this year, fans should expect more visuals from her as that is the only way she hopes to keep closer to them.

“As I continue to grow my brand musically, we’ll be releasing visuals every month, one or two depending on time and pressure. With where the world is going, we need more visuals so as to keep in touch with our fans who we dearly miss and know the feeling is mutual,” said Sandy. – @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting