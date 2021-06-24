Time to shake off that stress with Sandy’s Zunguza

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

You might want to take your dance shoes from the shoe rack and join musician-cum-dancer Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele who has just released visuals for her track Zunguza.

The song that is all about shaking ones waist seeks to encourage people to dance all their sorrows away in a world that has been hard hit by Covid-19.

The visuals that were shot in Bulawayo’s Pumula and Nkulumane suburbs by Andy Cutta feature Sandy’s energetic dancers who gave the song the vibe it deserves.

Sandy said the track, which is from her Up The Ladder album which she released late last year is aimed at motivating people to ease their challenges through dance.

She said this year, fans should expect more visuals from her as that is the only way she hopes to keep closer to them.

“As I continue to grow my brand musically, we’ll be releasing visuals every month, one or two depending on time and pressure. With where the world is going, we need more visuals so as to keep in touch with our fans who we dearly miss and know the feeling is mutual,” said Sandy. – @mthabisi_mthire