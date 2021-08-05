Time to unwind as Kariba boat parties lined up for October

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE third edition of the rebranded Kariba October Festival formerly known as Zim Events boat cruise is set to be bigger and better this year with three boats being reserved for the event.

The two-day event is set to run from October 22 to 23 on three boats meant to cater for the varying markets (silver, gold and platinum).

The event is part of a raft of measures of promoting domestic tourism through a partnership with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

In a statement, Zim Events said calls from the public on pricing have led them to have three boats.

“This year’s Kariba October Festival will be bigger and better as we’re going to be using three boats that will vary from Platinum, Gold and Silver. In that manner, patrons will have a variety of options according to their pockets.

“Some patrons expressed the fact that they could not afford the platinum boat, but wanted to attend the festival hence the idea to have cheaper options for our varying markets as we want everyone to enjoy the festivities.

“To party on the Platinum boat, people will have to part with $40 while the gold will be $30 and silver $25,” read part of the statement.

Detailing the events at the fete, Zim Events said: “The main activity will be the six-hour boat cruise with other exciting new water activities like parasailing, jet skiis and zumba before the cruise.

“The boat will anchor for about two hours for a fish braai party with patrons enjoying music from the boat while they are on the island,” said Zim Events.

“Patrons will also get to sample all the different fish found in Lake Kariba. On the Sunday, those who’ll want to engage in sight-seeing and game drives will have a chance to do so.”

Zim Events said they hope to fire up the Friday through the bonfire as guests trickle in.

“This is a must-attend event on the Kariba Tourism and entertainment calendar. Top DJs will also grace the event and we’re still negotiating with a top artiste. Once we clinch the deal, we’ll advise our patrons.

“The event is all about promoting domestic tourism,” said Zim Events. – @mthabisi_mthire