Tina Masawi savours moment to perform with Yemi Alade

Mbulelo Mpofu

Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Zimbabwean R&B star Tina Masawi is set to share the stage with Grammy-nominated Nigerian sensation Yemi Alade at the upcoming Wimen Festival in Barcelona, Spain, this October. The two will perform at Club Saint-Georges on October 10.

Masawi, who has been making waves in Spain following her performance at Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal and Daphne Cañizares’ wedding, is no stranger to big stages. She recently wowed guests at a birthday party for American rapper Eve’s stepson.

Speaking from her base in Barcelona, the Harare-born and bred Cora de Hielo hit-maker expressed sheer excitement over the opportunity to perform alongside one of her musical inspirations.

“Oh my God, this feels surreal! Yemi Alade is one of the first modern Afrobeats queens I listened to for inspiration, her and Tiwa Savage. And now, I’m performing with her. It’s crazy!” she said.

A multi-award-winning, multidisciplinary, and multilingual artiste, Masawi’s unique sound reflects both Southern African and Mediterranean influences, shaped by years of living in Spain. Renowned for her performances at high-profile events and collaborations with top-tier brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Rolls Royce, and Mango, Masawi remains grounded.

“For me, those events usually just mean great networking opportunities. I take them as that,” she said.

This won’t be the first time Yemi Alade has connected musically with Zimbabwe, she previously collaborated with Jah Prayzah on the 2017 track Nziyo Yerudo.

