Tino Mawoyo part of the commentary for Sri Lanka/Pakistan Test

Brandon Moyo,[email protected]

FORMER Zimbabwe international cricketer, Tino Mawoyo is part of the commentary team for the ongoing two Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The series is taking place in Sri Lanka and Mawoyo is part of the five-man commentary team and joined an elite group of commentators.

The other four whom Mawoyo, who is now a renowned commentator will be sharing the commentary box with are former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, former Sri Lanka international Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe and former Pakistan international, Aamer Sohail.

Earlier today, the series opener got underway in Galle and day one ended 242/6 with Dhananjaya de Silva closing in on his century, finishing on 94 runs not out. Veteran Angelo Mathews fell for 64 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is leading Pakistan’s bowling attack with three wickets. – @brandon_malvin