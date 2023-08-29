Titus Majola remembered 34 years later

Highlanders FC's Titus Majola (left), Dynamos FC's Oliver Kateya (second from left), Majuta Mpofu (third from left) and Sunday Chidzambwa in the 1980 Heroes Cup final won by the Bulawayo giants 3-1.

Today marks 34 years and one day since charismatic former Highlanders FC midfielder Titus Majola was murdered outside a Bulawayo nightclub.

Two suspects Masauko Banda and Jabulani Nyoni were linked to the murder.

The former Contex and Highlanders FC Number 8 was a tireless workhorse who played alongside Tymon Mabaleka, David Mhlanga, Stanford Ntini, Willard Khumalo, Thoko Sithole, Nqobizitha Maenzanise, David Phiri, Tito Paketh and Tutani Moyo in the heart of the midfield.

Majola’s death on August 28, 1989, drew sympathies from around the country and had celebrated musician Lovemore Majaivana penning Jika Majola.