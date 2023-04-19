TL-SDI eyes SA city councils, trade agencies

Nqobile Bhebhe

THE TransLimpopo Spatial Development Initiative which seeks to attract investment to the Matabeleland region is facilitating the participation of several South African municipalities and trade agencies at the forthcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

The TransLimpopo Spatial Development Initiative was started to create an economic corridor from Limpopo Province in South Africa through to Victoria Falls.

However, there has been no significant implementation of some of the projects that have the potential to unlock foreign direct investment in Matabeleland and the country at large.

The TransLimpopo Spatial Development Initiative was mooted in 2001 when South Africa’s Limpopo Province and Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland North and South provinces signed a bilateral economic development pact.

In 2004, stakeholders in the Trans Limpopo Spatial Development Initiative came up with a road map to attract investment to the region.

On the local front, the players include the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Bulawayo City Council, Gwanda Town Council, Hwange Local Board and the Zimbabwe Investment Authority.

On the South African side, Polokwane Province and Venda University were some of the parties who were signatories to the Memorandum of Understanding that seeks to promote trade and economic development in the Trans Limpopo corridor.

Trans Limpopo Spatial Development Initiative co-chairperson Mr Obert Sibanda told Business Chronicle yesterday that the TL-SDI realised that the South African government used to bring SA companies to exhibit at the ZITF through its Department of Trade and Industry.

However, it was no longer doing so and that is being revived.

Mr Sibanda said using its MoU the TL-SDI managed to engage the Limpopo Provincial Government on the importance of its presence at the Zimbabwe premier trade show.

“Starting with the ZITF 2022, the Limpopo Provincial government did have a presence but on a small scale. In 2023 the Limpopo provincial government will be having a big presence with various of its economic institutions exhibiting,” said Mr Sibanda.

Several economic institutions will be present and hopes are high that there will be engagements with their Zimbabwean counterparts on future cooperation, said Mr Sibanda.

The Department of economic development environment and tourism, Limpopo Tourism Agency which hopes to engage with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and other players is set to be present.

Mr Sibanda added that the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA) which seeks to engage both Zimtrade and Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) for possible co-operation via MoUs is also expected to participate at the annual showcase.

“We have negotiated with municipalities to sign various Memorandum of Understanding. Part of the implementation programme of the MoUs is the invitation extended to South African municipalities to participate at ZITF,” said Mr Sibanda.

“Musina Makhado Special Economic Zone Company also intends to forge a working relationship with Zida. City of Polokwane will exhibit with its twin City of Bulawayo, Musina Municipality will be under Municipality of Beitbridge, Makhado Municipality will partner with Municipality of Gwanda while Ba Phalaborwa will showcase with Hwange Local Board.

“The municipalities are identifying various projects to partner and jointly implement. We have negotiated for them to make invites to ZITF. For a long time, South Africa was not bringing a lot of companies to ZITF unlike in the past when they would bring in more companies through their Department of Trade and Industry.

“But now we have invited a lot of companies and this is a plus and a benefit to both Zimbabwe and ZITF.

It should be noted that the twinning of the local authorities is a success story of the Trans Limpopo Spatial Development Initiative.”

On Friday last week, a twinning of Beitbridge RDC with the Vhembe District Municipality was successfully concluded with the signing of a twinning MoU at Mapungubwe National Park in South Africa.

Mr Sibanda indicated that almost every local authority in Matabeleland is trying to identify partners in South Africa.

“At the moment there are some that are at the negotiating stage. We expect that after the negotiations, they will sign MoUs.”

In addition, the Limpopo provincial Government is bringing several small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Department of Agriculture which intends to forge a working relationship with agriculture authorities in Zimbabwe in the area of livestock disease control is also taking part.

On the academic side, the Venda university which intends to engage with both the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and Lupane State University is earmarked to exhibit.

In a landlocked country such as Zimbabwe, development corridor initiatives play a pivotal role in tapping investment and stimulating economic growth as well as doing away with political barriers.

Spatial development initiatives work programmes offer sharp catalytic interventions to facilitate investment-led growth in project areas designed by participating governments. @nqobilebhebhe