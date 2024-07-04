TM Pick n Pay donates more than 500 blankets to Mpilo Hospital and UBH
TM Pick n Pay today donated blankets to Mpilo Central Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility. UBH received 200 blankets while Mpilo got 350 blankets.
