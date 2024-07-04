  • Today Thu, 04 Jul 2024

TM Pick n Pay donates more than 500 blankets to Mpilo Hospital and UBH

Ashley Phiri, Online writer

TM Pick n Pay today donated blankets to Mpilo Central Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility. UBH received 200 blankets while Mpilo got 350 blankets.

