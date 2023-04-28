TM Pick n Pay opens branch in Gwanda

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

RETAIL giant TM Pick n Pay has opened its 61st branch in Gwanda town where it has created 85 jobs and its presence is expected to boost the town’s economy.

A pre-launch ceremony was held at the supermarket on Tuesday where management handed over $500 000 worth of groceries to Gwanda Old People’s Home.

Speaking during the ceremony TM Pick n Pay managing director, Mr Malcom Mycroft, said the new branch was part of efforts to ensure that communities in small towns have access to quality shopping.

“This is store number 61 and it’s part of our efforts to spread our reach. We always aim to take our brand where we don’t have a presence,” he said.

“We are here to make a difference and to offer our customers real value. We assure our customers here that the products they see here today, they will find any other day.”

Mr Mycroft said as TM Pick n Pay, they ensure that the presentation and standards are the same in all their branches. He said people should not be subjected to poor standards just because they were situated in a small town.

Mr Mycroft expressed gratitude to contractors, suppliers and the staff for a sterling job in ensuring that the branch was completed timeously. He encouraged the staff that has been deployed to the new branch to ensure they offer quality services to customers.

“Retail isn’t easy and the hard work starts as we open the doors to the public but we have to keep it going. The service which we offer here has to be in line with the picture that we are portraying here through our display and presentation. As you can see through the design here we always ensure that our customers have a convenient shopping experience where they can get their groceries under one roof within a spacious environment,” he said.

Mr Mycroft said as TM Pick n Pay South Africa and Meikles Limited they were keen on building the country through establishing more branches and creating more jobs. He said they strive to be the best and guarantee customers value for their money.

Also speaking during a ceremony to launch the new branch, Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abedinico Ncube said the presence of the new TM Pick n Pay branch will help to spruce the image of the mining town.

“I want to thank the brand for showing confidence in the country by its continued expansion as it will boost investor confidence and bring in more investors to the country and into smaller towns like Gwanda,” he said.

“This is in line with Government’s vision to bring about development to all areas in the process — ‘leaving no one and no place behind.’

“These new jobs created here will help in improving the livelihoods of families in the community. This is in line with the Government’s vision of transforming Zimbabwe to an upper middle-income economy by 2030. The province would like to thank TM Pick n Pay for refreshing the face of Gwanda with a modern store, which will bring a world-class shopping experience to the residents.”

Cde Ncube urged other players in the corporate sector to invest in the mining town as it has huge potential. Residents from Gwanda said they were pleased with the new development as it indicated that the town was growing.

“Of late our town has recorded significant development as we have seen national and regional brands such as TV Sales and Hire, Pizza Inn opening branches, and now we have TM Pick and Pay.

“This also helps us to have variety and more options. If we have more players in the various sectors then we will have competitive prices and quality will improve. We shouldn’t be travelling to Bulawayo for major services. We need more players to come in and invest in the town,” said Mrs Princess Maphosa, a Gwanda resident. [email protected]