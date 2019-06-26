TNF inaugural meeting starts

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Tripartite Negotiation Forum (TNF) is today scheduled to hold its inaugural meeting since President Mnangagwa promulgated the social dialogue law.

President Mnangagwa signed the TNF Act earlier this month and slammed the culture of violence and demonstrations by workers.

The President said violence and demonstrations must never be used in the Second Republic as they worsen economic challenges facing the country and provide a fertile ground for conflict.

In an interview, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Sekai Nzenza said dialogue is good for the country and must be given a chance.

“You might be aware that we crafted a legislation on the Tripartite Negotiation Forum which is the social platform for Government, trade unions and employers to discuss social and economic issues. So today (Monday) we were looking at the agenda of that meeting which will happen on Wednesday. This is the first meeting we are having when it (TNF) has been legislated, since it has been made into law,” said Minister Nzenza.

“The President signed the (TNF) into law on June 6, 2019. The last time these meetings happened was actually in 2017 when we had trade unions, Government and employers coming together. But since I’ve been on board as the Minister, I’m very, very keen on social dialogue with those who represent the workers and employers. I want to listen and I do listen, so that we give each other a chance for the good of our country.”

Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) chief executive officer Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said it was important for various economic players to be involved in dialogue on pressing issues.

“In the new paradigm of the TNF, we must consolidate the concept by dialoguing instead of conflict so that we can solve issues. We want to give dialogue an opportunity to thrive so that we can give the economy of Zimbabwe a chance to grow,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said violent confrontations are retrogressive and should never be tolerated.

“We are condemning industrial or job action that ends up being destructive and destroying the economy. We don’t want to support that kind of approach to trade union politics and the issue of trade union social dialogue,” Mr Ndlovu said.

– @nqotshili