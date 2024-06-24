COMMENT: To avoid a condom shortage, we need to start mobilising resources now

THE ending of international condom funding in Zimbabwe next year will have significant consequences for the fight against HIV/Aids in our country. We have made tremendous progress in reducing the prevalence of HIV, but this progress is at risk if authorities do not take steps to ensure that condoms are readily available after international funding ends.

Condoms are the most commonly used HIV prevention method in our country, providing a physical barrier to protect against infection. They are also an essential tool in preventing unintended pregnancies and transmission of other sexually transmitted infections.

International condom funding has been instrumental in ensuring that condoms are available and accessible in the country. This funding has enabled the Government to provide free condoms to the public through a range of channels, including clinics, non-governmental organisations, and community outreach programmes.

However, as the funding landscape changes next year, our country risks losing access to this crucial resource. If we do not start resource mobilisation now, our country could face a significant shortage of condoms when international funding ends next year.

Such a shortage would have dire consequences for the country’s progress in the fight against HIV. It could lead to a rise in new HIV infections, particularly among young people, who often have limited access to reliable information and prevention methods.

A condom shortage would also impact the country’s efforts to meet the UNAids 90-90-90 targets. These targets aim to get 90 percent of people living with HIV to know their status, 90 percent of those who know their status to receive antiretroviral treatment, and 90 percent of those on treatment to have suppressed viral loads. Condoms play a critical role in achieving these targets by reducing the risk of HIV transmission and stopping the spread of the virus.

To avoid a condom shortage, we need to start mobilising resources now. The Government should also increase investment in condom procurement, distribution and education programmes to ensure that condoms remain accessible and affordable to all. It should also prioritise the integration of condom provision into existing HIV prevention and treatment programmes, such as voluntary testing and counselling, and antiretroviral therapy.

The private sector also has a critical role to play in resource mobilisation efforts. Companies can support condom procurement through donations and corporate social responsibility initiatives. They can also develop public-private partnerships with the Government to increase the availability of condoms in workplaces and public spaces.

It is critical that the Government, private sector, and donor agencies collaborate to ensure that condoms remain accessible and affordable to all in the post-international funding era.