Toastmasters Club hosts executives summit

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

TOASTMASTERS Club, a network of professionals from all walks of life have scheduled a corporate executives’ summit in Victoria Falls today to help build synergies within the tourism industry and revitalize the sector post Covid-19 lockdown.

Toastmasters Club is a non-profit global organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of branches and represents many people who are struggling to be professionals and want to better their communication and leadership skills.

It has membership in 149 countries targeting men and women in all walks of life to become proficient speakers and leaders.

The organisation has 28 branches locally mostly in Harare and Bulawayo while the Victoria Falls Club branch was established in May this year and has 30 members.

The Southern Africa Toastmasters Club represents 12 countries and its chief executive Mr Andrew Tsuro landed in Victoria Falls recently.

In an interview, Mr Tsuro said the corporate executives’ summit at a local hotel will culminate into a scheduled dinner event on Saturday to celebrate the launch of the Victoria Falls Toastmasters Club.

This is a precursor to the Southern Africa Toastmasters annual conference to be hosted in Victoria Falls next year.

“So, we have two prominent events, today we are hosting corporates from across Victoria Falls to ensure that they can be part of the community of developers,” said Mr Tsuro.

“This corporate executive summit is for chief executives to interact with stakeholders in the community and seeks to build synergies and support growth of tourism in preparation for the Southern Africa Toastmasters annual conference to be hosted in Victoria Falls next year.”

Mr Tsuro said the events are important in building community and corporate leaders into professionals and heroes or heroines.

The establishment and achievement of the Victoria Falls Toastmasters Club prompted Mr Tsuro to visit the resort city and the hosting of next year’s summit.

He is accompanied by Southern Africa Toastmasters’ learning and development executive director Ms Angie Kivido.

Mr Tsuro, who is based in South Africa, said the club seeks to build the city, community and the environment through fostering sustainable initiatives.

[email protected]