Toastmasters launches Victoria Falls chapter

Natalie Muzore, Business Reporter

THE Toastmasters Club has officially launched the Victoria Falls chapter with Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) Matabeleland North chairman Mr Anald Musonza as the inaugural president.

Toastmasters Club is a non-profit making organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of branches.

It has membership in 149 countries while Toastmasters Zimbabwe has 28 branches mostly in Harare and Bulawayo.

The Victoria Falls Toastmasters Club was established in May and has 30 members. It was officially launched in the city recently.

In his inaugural speech Mr Musonza encouraged people to join the Toastmasters Club saying it is a place where people network and cross pollinate ideas.

“As we are leaving this room, I am challenging every one of us to be leaders, to be effective communicators, when it comes to networking, come to Toastmasters, you network with the right people that makes things happen,” said Mr Musonza.

He encouraged members to use the club for their personal and organisational development.

Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Somvelo Dlamini said the initiative welcomed the initiative as a platform that will help groom leaders through communication skills.

“We host tourists from all over the world and the skills gained from the Toastmasters Club will help our people to be our best ambassadors,” he said.

“This platform will help members to network globally and we hope the benefits will spill over to those outside the club too”, said Cllr Dlamini.

He challenged the club members to help share the benefits of the club to all Victoria Falls residents as it enhances human relations.

The club’s mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Toastmasters Club chief executive Mr Andrew Tsuro said there were vast opportunities that come with membership to the club.

“This year we are redefining leadership. This celebration must not be the last one but should open gates for more things to come especially looking at our tourism and wildlife sectors,” he said.

Members are drawn from tourism executives, managers, workers and operators.

The club’s vice president Ms Judith Muteve who heads the public relations said it is important to acquire communication skills to be able to interact with the community and society at large.

She encouraged Victoria Falls residents to join Toastmasters and be part of the global network of over 4 million people that have benefitted from capacity building initiatives.