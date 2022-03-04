Toastmasters Zimbabwe to host virtual speech competition

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

TOASTMASTERS Zimbabwe will host a virtual speech, evaluation and table topics contest on Saturday.

Toastmasters Zimbabwe is under the Toastmasters International, a United States-headquartered non-profit educational organisation that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of promoting communication, public speaking and leadership.

The contest to be held on Zoom is meant to grow and improve communication skills among its members.

In an interview, the Regional Director for Area Z4 which covers 3 clubs in Bulawayo, 1 in the resort city of Victoria Falls and 3 in Harare, Noma Mazunze said the initiative was to sharpen vocal skills.

“The speech, evaluation and table topics contest are meant to sharpen communication skills within our members. We hope after the meeting, our set goals will be met. Our drive is to grow strong in the Matabeleland region,” she said.

She went on to urge prospective participants to register online in advance so as to avoid disappointments and to get necessary credentials to join the meeting.

Television and media personality who is also Charter President of Bulawayo Diamonds Toastmasters Club, Arthur Evans will chair and oversee proceedings during the meeting.

He will be flanked by chief judge Dr Philippa Chengeta. – @eMKlass_49