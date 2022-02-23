Tobacco exports rake in US$153, 2 million in two months

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE has raked in US$153,2 million since the beginning of the year from a total of 33 326 tonnes of tobacco exported across the world.

In the same period last year, US$52,2 million was earned from 19 933 tonnes that were exported around the world.

Following the global movements that were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, firms selling to the Far East recently began moving the crop to South Africa.

In its weekly bulletin for the week ended February 17, 2022, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) indicated that the bulk of the flue-cured crop at 16 975 tonnes worth US$106,6 million were destined to the Far East.

Africa was on second spot importing 5 620 tonnes of the golden leaf from Zimbabwe valued at US$16,8 million while the European Union bought 4 791 tonnes worth US$15,6 million.

A total of 4 347 tonnes worth US$9,3 million have since the beginning of the year been exported to countries in the Middle East while 1 141 tonnes have been consumed by Europe spending US$3,2 million and 452 tonnes of the golden leaf was exported to the Americas to the tune of US$2 million.

Tobacco is one of Zimbabwe’s major foreign currency earners and continues to anchor the country’s agriculture sector.

