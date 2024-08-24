Tobacco Industry Marketing Board bosses arrested

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the board chairperson of the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB), Mr Patrick Devenish and former chief executive officer, Mr Meanwell Gudu for fraud.

Devenish and Gudu appeared at Harare Magistrate Court on Saturday. They were remanded in custody.

Allegations against the two are that sometime in May 2021, they fraudulently advanced a loan facility of US$494 873 to Ultime Accolade Private Limited without the knowledge of other TIMB board members and a board resolution, according to a statement from ZACC.