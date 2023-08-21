Tobacco production impressive- Cabinet

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

ABOUT 295 500 tonnes of tobacco valued at US$895 million has been produced with 52 percent of production coming from A1 and A2 farmers, confirming that the Land Reform Programme has been a tremendous success, Cabinet has said.

During the 23rd Cabinet held today in Harare, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka said “Cabinet is pleased to advise that the total tobacco production now stands at a phenomenal 295 499 782 kilograms, valued at US$895 114 791”

“Of special note is the fact that 52 percent of the total production came from A1 and A2 farmers, confirming that the Land Reform Programme has been a success,” reads the 23rd Post Cabinet briefing report.

The report notes that the Government expressed satisfaction with the winter wheat hectarage.

“Government is again gratified that the cumulative area planted under wheat this winter season stands at 90 192 hectares, which is above the targeted 90 000 hectares.

“Most (57 percent) of the crop was planted by A2 farmers, 13 percent by A1 farmers, and 11 percent by large-scale commercial farmers, presenting another confirmatory indicator of the success of the land reform programme.”

Cabinet heard that the bulk of the wheat crop is at the booting stage and in good condition.

“In order to ensure good harvests, pest control activities are ongoing, with successful quelea bird control programmes having been undertaken in Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces.”

Wheat production output increased by 25 percent from over 300 000 metric tonnes in 2021 to 375 000 metric tonnes in 2022, against a national annual requirement of 360 000 metric tonnes, leaving a surplus of over 15 000mt.

The production figure for the 2022 winter season is the highest ever achieved since 1962 when wheat was first grown in Zimbabwe.

The Government has also revised upwards the 2023 winter wheat production target of 85 000 hectares to 90 000 hectares as the country is positioning itself to be a net exporter of wheat in the region.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying the country has saved up to US$300 million in import costs following a record wheat harvest last year of over 375 000 tonnes and is working hard to ensure a lot more wheat is delivered this year.

Zimbabwe requires about 360 000 tonnes of wheat per year to ensure an uninterrupted supply of bread and other confectioneries.

[email protected]