Tobacco sales rake in US$185M

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business reporter

OVER 62 million kilogrammes (kgs) of tobacco worth US$185 million has been sold at the auction floors since the start of the marketing season in March.

On its Twitter handle, Tobacco Industries and Marketing Board TIMB said this is an increase from the 57 million kgs sold during the same period in 2022 at a value of US $169 million dollars.

“To date, over 62 million kgs of tobacco have been sold at a value of US$185 million. This is an increase from the 57 million kgs sold during the same period in 2022 at a value of US$169 million dollars. We are closer to the target,” read the tweet.

Recently the board announced that tobacco farmers’ gross revenue increased by 41 percent in 2022 after getting US$650 million compared to US $460 million in 2020.

Also, the board announced that about 448 grower members have been blocked on strong suspicion of tobacco-side marketing.

“This season, we are on an accelerated drive to ensure orderly tobacco marketing and end tobacco side marketing,” said TIMB. – @SikhulekelaniM1