Today Is International Kiss Day…Happy Kiss Day

Temba Dube, Online News Editor

TODAY, 13 February, is Kiss Day.

IT is a tradition almost as old as Valentine’s Day.

The smooches fiesta originated in the UK and lovers mark it with kisses.

In Zimbabwe, most people are unaware of the tradition that marks the seventh day of Valentine’s Week, the day before Valentine’s Day on 14 February.

Kisses are among the most intimate ways of showing without words the depth of love between two people.

When words fail, saying it with a kiss can mend failing relationships. It can revive fading relationships and may create new intense ones between strangers.

A kiss does not have to be exchanged between lovers only. It can be given to anyone someone adores and depending on how it is delivered and the part of the body that is kissed, can make a big difference in someone’s day.

There are different types of kisses like hand kisses, neck kisses, forehead kisses, French kisses, and more, and each holds significance on Kiss Day. You can make the day extra special by gifting your significant other something they like alongside a sweet message to convey your feelings on Kiss Day.

Below is a list of some types of kisses and their meanings.

1. On the cheek: Affection and intimacy is determined by a kiss on the cheek. Usually when we meet and greet people with whom we are very close, we greet them with a peck on the cheek.

2. Forehead kiss: This shows a sense of security and admiration. A forehead kiss is a silent way of saying that the person is safe here.

3. On the hands: This is a sign of an interest of starting a relationship. This also is done in many cultures as a sign of showing respect and admiration

4. French kiss: This is a form of intense and passionate kiss which is usually shared by people who are deeply attracted or deeply in love with each other.

5. Ear lobe kiss: This is a form of kiss which is used to arouse the other person. This is a sensuous form of kiss. Neck kiss: This type of kiss usually communicates sexual intentions, and are shared by people who are deeply passionate about each other.

6. Nose kiss: One of the cutest forms of kisses, this is shared by people who are in love, and are crazy about each other.

The day is trending on twitter under #KissDay

Knock yourself out and say it with a kiss today.

(Additional material from Hindustan Times)

