Today’s SMS/Whatsapp reader feedback

Response to “ED adds weight to national clean-up”.

Cleaning the country is very important as it builds social relations, sense of belonging, unity and patriotism.

From there comes the need and desire to work for Zimbabwe and our economy.

Yes! Keeping the country clean is important for the rebuilding of our country.

– Manmah28.

Response to “Cops demand bribe from fuel dealer”.

This is very unacceptable from law enforcement agencies. They need to fear God and respect the community and the country. God bless Zimbabwe. – BrianKasu.

Response to “Schools opening evokes mixed feelings”. I hope teachers will not follow in the footsteps of doctors. It will be a complete disaster. – Munya Kambande.

Response to “‘Odd’ couple charms First Lady”.

Bravo Madam First Lady! Zimbabweans don’t you feel for that man?

How much is he going through because some people decided to make fun of him?

You don’t know the reason why he was carrying that baby.

He deserves an award for being the best dad.

If it was a celebrity or someone prominent you wouldn’t have heard that mockery.

Shame on you Zimbabweans.

– Markie Muz.