Todd Moyo leaves Datlabs

PHARMACEUTICAL and personal care products manufacturer, Datlabs Limited has announced the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Todd Moyo.

Mr Moyo is due to step down on 30 June after serving the company for 37 years.

“The shareholders and Board of Datlabs wish to advise of the retirement of Mr Todd Moyo, the Chief Executive Officer of Datlabs, after thirty-seven years of service to the company.

“He will be leaving on 30 June 2022,” the company said in a statement.

Mr Moyo served in various capacities which include as Financial Controller, Financial Director and General Manager.

He is credited with the firm’s infrastructure, product offering and business brand equity growth.

“He has been at the helm for the past 25 years during which time he oversaw the growth of the company in terms of infrastructure, product offering and business brand equity.

“Also of note is that over the years Todd has represented shareholders’ interests in their other business units and subsidiaries both locally and regionally, on one hand and steadied the Datlabs ship as the company went through shareholder changes over the years, on the other.”

However, the company said Mr Moyo’s association with “Datlabs will continue in a different capacity. You will be advised in due course”.