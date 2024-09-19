‘Together we can shape a brighter future for Zimbabwe’

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

ZIMBABWEANS must remain focused on the shared national objective of transforming the country into an upper middle-income status by 2030 through fostering a culture of accountability, integrity and excellence in the discharge of their duties.

Dr Lovemore Gomera, the chief executive officer of the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) said this here today in his welcome remarks to about 300 delegates who are attending the organisation’s 2024 Annual Conference.

“Together we have the power to shape a brighter future built on trust, innovation and sustainability, in line with the realisation of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030,” said Dr Gomera.



“Let us remain focused on our shared objective, fostering a culture of accountability, integrity and excellence.”

He said this year’s annual conference theme: “A Governance and Accountancy Agenda: Towards a Shared Future”, emphasises the pivotal role that governance and accountancy plays in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for the organisation and the country at large.

“As leaders and professionals, it is our responsibility to remain at the forefront of these developments, to embrace change and to maintain the highest standards of ethics, transparency and accountability,” said Dr Gomera.

He said during the conference delegates will share their valuable perspectives, experiences and best practices.

More to follow……