‘Together we made ZITF a huge success’

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

CLOSE collaboration between the Government and the private sector, coupled with the positive impact of the engagement and re-engagement policy made the 64th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) a resounding success evidenced by the oversubscribed local and foreign exhibitor participation, organisers have said.

This year’s subscription registered a 35 percent increase in the number of exhibitors, totalling 766 up from 565 in 2023. The 766 exhibitors consisted of 471 direct exhibitors and 295 indirect exhibitors.

Indirect exhibitors are individual exhibitors who exhibit under the banner of a country pavilion, holding company or partner organisation.

According to the ZITF Company, which organises the expo, 208 of the total exhibitors were new exhibitors, with 98 percent of these being foreign exhibitors.

The exhibition showcased a wide range of companies and organisations that focused on different aspects of innovation and growth.

The ZITF Company had to turn away nearly 80 businesses after running out of exhibition space, demonstrating the convening power of the country’s prime global expo, as small and big businesses jostled for market attention while showcasing their goods and services.

Guest of honour Kenyan President, Dr William Ruto, officially opened the ZITF in Bulawayo on Saturday in the presence of President Mnangagwa, senior Government officials, diplomats, prominent local and international business executives representing diverse economic sectors and thousands of people who witnessed the event.

The exhibition ran from April 23-27 under the theme: “Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade”, highlighting that innovation, industrialisation and trade are complementary forces that open pathways to economic growth and progress.

In a closing briefing with the media in Bulawayo yesterday, Industry and Commerce Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu, gave a comprehensive review of the huge accomplishments and future directions following the 64th edition of the ZITF.

He described the event as a resounding success, buttressing its thematic focus on innovation as a catalyst for industrialisation and trade and showered praises on stakeholders for making it all possible.

“The ZITF 2024 not only showcased innovations across multiple sectors but also reinforced Zimbabwe’s capabilities in adapting advanced technologies and sustainable practices essential for industrialisation and international trade,” said Minister Ndlovu.

He commended the exhibitors for their high-quality presentations, which adhere to global standards and best practices. Looking forward, Minister Ndlovu emphasised the importance of utilising platforms like the ZITF to foster economic growth and innovation in line with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.

He pointed out key outcomes from the event such as the significant increase in participation from international delegates and diplomats, evidencing growing global interest in Zimbabwe’s trade and investment opportunities.

The briefing also brought to light the diplomatic forum and other key initiatives introduced at this year’s fair.

“The launch of our first-ever National Forest Policy and the inauguration of new technological programmes demonstrate our commitment to sustainable development and self-reliance,” stated Minister Ndlovu.

His remarks underscore the Government’s agenda to enhance industrial capability, encourage entrepreneurship, and achieve equitable development across the country.

Zimbabwe is forging ahead with a focus on increasing integration within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to explore and expand its global export markets footprint.

“Our intra-trade is low and it’s a very important aspect that we want to continue to grow as we move forward and bring in more regional trade bodies so that we can come up with proper strategies that can help us drive intra-Africa trade,” said Minister Ndlovu.

Speaking at the same briefing, ZITF board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, expressed satisfaction over the massive participation at the expo, saying the feedback from exhibitors was also exciting.

He said the event’s ability to bring together diplomats, local business leaders, and international executives across various economic sectors highlights its strategic importance, noting that such positive outcomes from the ZITF reinforce its role as a significant platform for economic engagement and collaboration.

Mr Moyo said the ZITF lived up to its billing as a multi-sectoral and international trade showcase with the key sectors of the Zimbabwean economy ranging from manufacturing, agriculture, mining, tourism, services, and infrastructure being well represented.

“From an organiser perspective, we were pleased to note that the majority of ZITF 2024 exhibits captured these important elements. We are also satisfied with the bigger size, higher quality and outlook of the show, all of which suggest a shared national quest for global standards and best practice,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s re-engagement drive has been a cornerstone of President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy, aiming to rebuild relationships and open doors to international trade and co-operation.

Hence countries such as the United States of America, China, United Kingdom and the European Union were part of the exhibitors while South Korea and United Arab Emirates exhibited at the trade showcase for the first time.

These were part of the 26 countries which were represented by 154 exhibitors and had the opportunity to exchange notes and clinch various business deals, as well as laying the foundation for potential synergies.

Several high key events such as the ZITF International Business Conference (IBC), Connect Africa Symposium, ZITF Innovators Forum and ZITF Diplomats Forum were held during the fair with Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi leading the engagements with key stakeholders. The IBC alone was a major success, drawing an — impressive 1 080 delegates.

Some of the key areas covered were disruptive innovation and its impact on various industries, utilising digitalisation for sustainable growth, promoting grassroots innovation and tech start-ups, implementing green technologies and eco-friendly business practices, driving creative initiatives that foster social responsibility and inclusive development, and exploring opportunities and synergies with international trading partners.

Mr Moyo said the increase in foreign exhibitors aligns with the Government’s “Open for Business” philosophy and reflects the growing confidence of the international community in Zimbabwe’s economic potential a clear indication that the country is successfully re-integrating into the global economy, paving the way for increased trade, investment and economic development.

Due to overwhelming demand for space, supplementary exhibition space was made available in areas previously designated for other uses such as parking but still it was not enough.

Mr Moyo said business visitors are the lifeblood of any trade exhibition and this year 8,124 business visitors were registered compared to 7,934 business visitors recorded in the prior year. Of these, 2,962 pre-registered online while 5,162 registered on site.

“The calibre of this year’s business visitors were also quite high as we had a significant number of C-suite business executives and representation from the highest echelons of Government,” he said.