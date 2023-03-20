Tollgate fees goes up today

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has increased toll gate fees in local currency, effective today 20 March.

Zinara on Friday issued a statement notifying motorists of the imminent toll fees hike.

“We would like to advise our valued customers that with the effect from 20 March 2023, the following ZWL toll fees will apply in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021,” reads the statement.

Light vehicles are now expected to pay $1 900 from $1 600, minibuses $2 850 from $2 400, buses, $3 800 from $3 200, heavy vehicle new fee is $4 750 from $4 400 while haulage trucks will pay $9 500 from $8 000.

Zinara said the residential discount per term now costs $38 000 from $32 200.

Toll fees remain unchanged in foreign currency as light vehicles pay US$2, minibuses US$3, buses US$4, heavy vehicles US$5, haulage trucks US$10.

