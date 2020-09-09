TOMASIK to resume training

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TOMASIK Tennis Academy will resume training on Monday after getting official clearance.

Academy head coach Khumbulani Thembo said all was in place ahead of their return to training.

“We are excited with the return to training after such a long lay off. We are very confident that we will ensure a safe return to training for our players. We also note that we should be cautious in our approach so that we indeed guarantee the safety of our players,” said Thembo.

“We have done well in terms of acquiring personal protection equipment that should guarantee the safety of our players.”

The academy conducts its business at the Emakhandeni tennis courts and focuses on the development of young talent from the suburb and surrounding areas.

It was founded by Switzerland-based Fadzai Madzimbamuto, a former national tennis player.

It caters for players from the age of six with the aim of nurturing them into professionals.

Since its inception, the academy has held a number of tournaments and courses that are critical in the development of the game in the city.

According to some of the conditions set by the Sports and Recreation Commission, all tennis facilities must appoint an enforcement officer to ensure adherence to the guidelines.

The guidelines and requirements will cover players registered with Tennis Zimbabwe that have an official clearance letter.

Apart from the usual guidelines of temperature checks, social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of masks, the coach will provide and pick all the practice balls.

Only the coach can provide equipment like baskets, cones and ladders, which have to be sanitised after every session, and players' bags are not allowed on the tennis court.