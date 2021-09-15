Breaking News
President to lead no under-18 ZITF

President to lead no under-18 ZITF

Tommy Sithole appointed president of Africa Esports Development Federation

15 Sep, 2021 - 13:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Veteran sports administrator and Zimpapers board chairperson Tommy Sithole has been appointed president of the newly established Africa Esports Development Federation.

The Global Esports Federation (GEF) approved the establishment of continental Esports Development Federations to further strengthen its commitment to the sustainable development of esports communities around the world.

Through continental esports federations, GEF will provide resources, education and support to deliver on its mission of service to the esports community everywhere.

Establishment of the Africa Esports Development Federation and Pan Am Esports Development Federation is aimed at convening and supporting the development, education and growth of the esports community in their respective continents.

Sithole is also the GEF vice-president and chairs its Governance, Ethics and Membership Commission.

Nigerian Sayo Owolabi was appointed Africa Esports Development Federation secretary-general.

“As the convening platform for the world’s esports community, we recognise the Global Esports Federation’s capability to assist developing parts of the world to accelerate inclusion for all, and to shape the future of esports. We are grateful to our colleagues for accepting to lead the development federations as we create a stronger #worldconnected community together,” said  GEF president Chris Chan.

