Tonga Cultural Festival preps underway

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the Tonga Cultural Festival to be held in Lubu ward, Binga at the end of the month have started with 18 traditional groups expected to participate.

This is the second time the cultural festival is being held with the aim of preserving the Tonga culture among other objectives.

Binga is one district in the country where its people have over the years protected their culture through arts, with artifacts, music, dance and traditional foods used to showcase values and practices.

One of the organisers Macshon Mudimba, who is the coordinator of Nchililayi Binga Culture Group said preparations are well underway. He said there will be six traditional groups who will perform Ngoma Buntibe, Chilimba and Mpande cultural dances for the two-day event.

The event is set to be held at Chilemba Business Centre.

“On the 30th of September, we’ll have a Tonga cultural festival competition at Chilemba business centre. This is the second time we’re hosting this festival which will start on 30 September,” said Mudimba.

He said the event is being organised by a group of artists representing a cross-section of the arts sector in Binga.

The idea behind the cultural festival, Mudimba said is to promote and preserve Tonga culture, mainstream gender, and disability issues as well as enhance peace among citizens using music and dance as a unifier. – @ncubeleon