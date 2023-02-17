Top 10 with DJ Prince Eskhosini

This week topping the charts is Mina Nawe by DJ Fire tha rudeboi ft Samapiano

Samapiano feat MK – Abantu

Swizz – Impilo Yami

General feat Fab G – Emathandweni

Nhlastoe and Bakoo – Stereo Love Amapiano (Remix)

Novuyo Seagirl – The Way You Make Me Feel

Conga Brothers – Nampaya

Dakudu feat Asaph – Zimbindaba

Dj Ntu2kay – People (Amapiano Remix)

Achuzi – S’hleli Sizwisa

Below is a profile of DJ Fire tha rudeboi.

Question: Tell us about yourself.

Answer: My real name is Stanislaus Cedric Musakanda born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe at Pelandaba Clinic. I did my primary education at Ntshamathe Primary School, then for secondary I attended Milton High and Foundation College. People know me as Fire da Rude Boy for my dancehall chants. Rudeboy is how most Rastas call each other and also as Samapiano which is my stage name.

Q: When did you venture into music?

A: My music career took off in 2006 when I started as a DJ and that was when I was introduced to Mr Moyo of Metropolis by the legendary DJ Ray Jam. As time went on I got to work for Omega Sibanda who groomed me about the business side of entertainment, from bookings to performing tactics.

I was actually inspired to include singing in my career. I released my first single titled iBlesser ft Musa Smally and Zverudo with Izinja. I later on decided to do a solo that’s how I began to infuse Amapiano in my music.

Q: On the song Mina Nawe, who did you work with and what inspired you?

A: I produced the instrumentals by myself and I sang as Samapiano. Engineering for vocals by was done by Collin and Dank Moses from Amapiano Capital Studios. The song is inspired by the pain I endured in a past relationship which was affected by rumours. It’s actually a continuation from my first track titled Abantu. The song is talking about people who don’t want to see me succeed whether in my relationship or career as a family man. The song says that nothing can separate me and my partner, we have to stay strong and keep the fire burning.

Q: As an artiste, what is it that you do to make sure people get your music and who do you target?

A: I am targeting everyone who appreciates good music in general. I use the Amapiano beat, fuse it with disco music (splash music) to make it enjoyable to both the young and the old. As for marketing and distribution, I have been using various social media platforms and some influencers to push my music. Currently I am distributing and giving out links where one can download.

Q: Should we expect any music videos and live performances from you?

A: Videos are a definite must. I will start working on a new one for my upcoming track Kheth’ Omthandayo ft MK. We are currently awaiting sponsorship because we need to make sure it is of good quality to reach an international audience.

Q: Since you’re doing Amapiano which is originally from down South, how hard is it to get people to support you or to support local Amapiano.

A: Amapiano is international now, I think most artistes, especially here in Bulawayo, appreciate this particular genre compared to all the others. All one needs is the right kind of recipe when cooking the music. As long as it’s good, people will definitely enjoy and appreciate your work.

To top it off courage and a well-rehearsed performance and good marketing should do the rest of the magic. Where one comes from shouldn’t define where they intend to go. Therefore, I will not define myself as a local artist even if am local. I won’t define myself as a local artist even though am one. I intend to push forward and engage the international stages. Nowadays one needs to produce quality music videos and pray they are aired on MTV, however funding is a big limitation.

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

A: I am very optimistic so I believe at that time I will be dominating a global market representing my country and if God permits, I will see to it that talented artistes like myself don’t struggle getting endorsement.