Top 10 with DJ Prince Eskhosini: Maggie Soul is Number One

This week, Maggie Soul bird’s A Chance track is topping the charts. Below is a profile of Maggie Soul bird.

Question: Tell us about yourself.

Answer: I am Margret Caroline Chiedza Maganzo, Maggie Soul Bird in the arts circles. I was born, raised and based in

Bulawayo. I’m the fourth from a family of five. For my education I attended Baines Infant and Baines Primary School. Moved on to Eveline High School for my O-Levels and then Bulawayo Adventist High School. My hobbies include writing, singing, poetry, reading, baking, knitting and crotchet work.

Q: Which music genre do you specialise in?

A: I sing Afro/Soul music. However, as a songwriter I write songs of various genres for various artiste types.

Q: How did you venture into music?

A: Well, I started off writing scripts at about nine years of age, out of inspiration from my then teacher, Mrs Ndimande. This turned into books/stories. Then into poems and then into songs and that was at about 12 years of age. I’d write songs and my older brother Darlington aka Ital Woks would record me on our old treasured vinyl gadget. That’s how it all began.

Q: The song, A Chance, what inspired it and who did you work with?

A: A Chance was produced by NateOktopus and the song is about coming out of something and starting afresh. Taking time to reflect, move slowly, listen closely and just giving everything a chance. It was and is inspired by the general dynamics of life as there is always a call to making changes and moving on, sometimes alone.

Q: Do you think promoters play a good role in developing local music or artistes?

A: Promoters are business people. So, they are likely to go where they feel it would make more business sense to them.

Therefore, to answer the question I’d say as long as artistes play their role in investing in their brand, attentive promoters are likely to take notice.

Q: What do you think artistes from the city should do to be recognised?

A: Artistes if united, can be their own saviour. Bulawayo artistes could promote their own products (talent) right here in Bulawayo on their own. This is an initiative that I think DJ Prince Eskhosini is doing and that’s a great start, if only he will get more backing from other artists and stakeholders. The more the voices, the louder the message.

Q: They say Bulawayo doesn’t have its own sound, what’s your take on that and do you think Bulawayo needs its own sound or artistes need lyrical content that people from the city can relate to?

A: I think we have it. Those who think we don’t might need to take a moment to move slowly, listen closely and give Bulawayo a chance, so to speak. As for regionally relatable content, that may be debatable as one artiste may want to tell stories from elsewhere. What I can say to this is, artistes need to be allowed the freedom to be and live their purpose through their gift, without the interference of so much do’s and don’ts.

Q: How long have you been in the music industry?

A: Well, I have been writing songs for years now like I mentioned earlier that the music side of me came out at about age 12.

However, my first professional recording was between 2019 and 2020. Covid-19 had hit us, I had the time for myself so I decided to go for it.

Q: Which artistes have you worked with?

A: It saddens me that I haven’t worked with as many artistes as I would like. But I should mention Gugue, an amazing Afro/soul/pop musician and guitarist whom I have shared the stage with several times. Naboth Rizla, former hip-hop rapper, radio presenter, author and artiste manager has been a mentor that I cherish, especially on issues pertaining to the business side of music. I also worked with Maestro Da Hustler on a track I featured in titled Why. What a dedicated and talented musician he is. I am hoping to work with more artistes this year.

Q: How many albums/EPs/singles do you have? List notable songs.

A: I have one album titled A Piece of Peace that has eight tracks. That’s where A Chance appears. There too you will find the track Iwewe which addresses the issue of gender-based violence. The video can be found on my YouTube Channel (@maggiesoulbird). I Made It is another track on the album which from listeners’ feedback, inspires people to persevere and believe. I have a single titled Happy, a song basically about being happy within.

Q: Who inspires you?

A: I’m inspired by people that embrace freedom and are not afraid to live in their purpose, beliefs and dreams. To mention a few, I’d pick my brother Ital Woks, Gugue, Lauren Hill, Bob Marley. Not to mention my go-to-girl Nomagugu Nyathi who never tires to push for what she wants. My mom inspires me with her balanced multi skill set.

My parting statement/moto: It is better to feel good than to look good. Do you! Work smart!